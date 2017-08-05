Dolphins’ Jay Ajayi is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — sort of

Even if he never plays another down of football, Jay Ajayi can someday brag to his grandkids: He was once in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ajayi’s No. 23 jersey hangs in a display case here, the throwback kit he wore when he ran for 214 yards and a touchdown against the Bills on Oct. 23, 2016.
The exhibit recognizes Ajayi, who has been held out of practice the last few days with a concussion, for being the first player since 1970 to rush for 200 yards in two of his first three career starts.
The display also points out that Ajayi was just the fourth player to rush for 200 yards in consecutive games. (The others: O.J. Simpson twice, Earl Campbell and former Dolphin Ricky Williams).
Defensive end Jason Taylor will become the 10th Dolphin inducted into the Hall of Fame during a Saturday night enshrinement ceremony. Taylor’s No. 99 jersey is displayed this weekend in a case with fellow Class of 2017 inductee Kenny Easley.
