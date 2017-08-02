Ryan Tannehill talks about Monday's practice and not having 'time to relax'
Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins quarterback, says, "we don't have time to relax we need to keep up the pressure" in practice. During Monday's practice he scolded some players for relaxing after a live drill.
Charles Trainor, Jr.Miami Herald Staff
