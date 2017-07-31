Reshad Jones’ injury situation is a tricky one, plus updates on Ford, McCain and more

Reshad Jones is not seriously hurt.

But he could end up missing a serious chunk of training camp.

The Dolphins are erring far on the side of caution with Jones, who has been on the non-injury football list all camp with a calf strain.

When asked when Jones might make his 2017 debut, Gase replied:

“Good question. I'll know more tomorrow. We'll have a better idea of where he's at. I'm taking this a little slow, with that being a calf injury. I don't want to bring him back too fast. One of those deals, it's my experience, especially talking to the trainer, if you have any setback on that, it's a long period of time. The last time I want to do is lose him for an extended period of time. We kind of lost him at the beginning of camp, I'm OK with that, especially -- I tell him he's an old man now. Just gotta be smart.”

The Dolphins know what losing Jones for a long time can do to their defense. He missed the last 10 games of 2016 with a major shoulder injury, and Miami had trouble stopping anyone down the stretch.

T.J. McDonald and Nate Allen have been the Dolphins’ starting safeties in his absence at camp.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford is going for a second opinion on his knee that swelled up last week, Gase said.

Ford and Rashawn Scott (foot) are both sidelined, creating opportunities for players like Drew Morgan, who worked with the starters Monday and even caught a touchdown.

The news was better for Bobby McCain Monday. He was back at practice a day after tweaking his knee, although did very little.

Center Mike Pouncey (rest/hip), tackle Terry Poole (back) and running back Storm Johnson (foot) all were sidelined Monday.