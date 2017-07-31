Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, July 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, July 31, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi during training camp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fl, July 31, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Jay Ajayi under evaluation for concussion after leaving Monday’s physical practice

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

July 31, 2017 12:01 PM

Dolphins star running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Monday’s full-contact practice with the help of medical staff.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase did not have a definitive prognosis on Ajayi when he met with reporters after practice. Ajayi, who rushed for 1,272 yards in 2016 (fourth-most in the league), was replaced by Kenyan Drake in the starting lineup.

Ajayi took hard shots from both defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and safety T.J. McDonald Monday.

Drake said Ajayi was "taking shots right and left," but is hopeful that his teammate will be back “sooner rather than later.”

Gase wanted a more physical training camp after his defense had tackling issues in 2016, and knew he was in a no-win situation. Either he’d get criticized for not hitting enough before the season, or he’d take heat if one of his best players got hurt while doing so.

Jay Ayayi on the Dolphins' first practice in pads

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins RB, talks to the media about how tomorrow's practice will change when they start to wear upper pads.

Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

“You're going to be wrong either way,” Gase added. “We felt like that was best for our football team, that we needed to go live and tackling. It's football.”

A potential head injury is all the more alarming considering Ajayi’s style of play. He was among the league’s leaders in both broken tackles and yards after contact in 2016.

Ajayi entered the NFL with serious concerns about the structural integrity of his knee — he has very little cartilage after a college injury — but that hasn’t been an issue in the NFL. He did miss part of his rookie season with a rib injury.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins wide receiver Carroo talk about improving

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats