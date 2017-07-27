Photo gallery: Miami Dolphina training camp | Thurs., July 27, 2017

Michael Thomas signs a fans chair back from a stadium after Miami Dolphins football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Wide receiver Kenny Stills signs autographs for fans after Miami Dolphins football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Kids line up for autographs from Miami Dolphins players after football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry signs autographs after Miami Dolphins football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry signs autographs after Miami Dolphins football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill reacts as children begin to sing happy birthday to him after Miami Dolphins football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill greets kids lined up for autographs after Miami Dolphins football practice at the Dolphins Training Facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills drops a pass during a drill on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Mike Pouncey 51, and Sam Young 79, warm up before training on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill hands the ball off to running back Jay Ajayi on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks with quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill 17, and Matt Moore 8, on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry 14, greets Mike Pouncey 51, on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry 14, gets hydrated after a drill on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry 14, talks with coach Adam Gae on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso 47, works a drill with Lamin Bat=rrow 49, on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphisn Mike Pouncey talks with coach Adam Gase on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Mike Pouncey in warm-ups on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Devante Parker catches a pass during a drill on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks with quarterbacks Matt Moore 8, and Ryan Tannehill 17, on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills during warm-ups on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in warm-ups on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake works with the defense on the first day of training camp at the Miami Dolphins facility in Davie on Thurs., July 27, 2017.
