Dolphins stadium scrimmage returns after hiatus. Here are the details.

Can’t wait for the preseason to begin?
Don’t need to. The Dolphins are opening up Hard Rock Stadium for an intra-squad scrimmage before it does.
Offense vs. defense will go at it on Saturday, Aug. 5. “Kickoff” is 11 a.m.
Entry is free, but all those who attend must have a ticket. You can get one at TicketMaster.com.
This will be the team’s first scrimmage at their home stadium in three years. The Dolphins didn’t have a true scrimmage in 2016, and construction sent the 2015 game to FIU.
Enhanced security measures — wanding and clear-bag policy — will be in place for all Dolphins events this summer, fall and winter.
