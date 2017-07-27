Ryan Tannehill and company will play Hard Rock on Aug. 5.
Ryan Tannehill and company will play Hard Rock on Aug. 5. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Ryan Tannehill and company will play Hard Rock on Aug. 5. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins stadium scrimmage returns after hiatus. Here are the details.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

July 27, 2017 8:44 AM

Can’t wait for the preseason to begin?

Don’t need to. The Dolphins are opening up Hard Rock Stadium for an intra-squad scrimmage before it does.

Offense vs. defense will go at it on Saturday, Aug. 5. “Kickoff” is 11 a.m.

Entry is free, but all those who attend must have a ticket. You can get one at TicketMaster.com.

This will be the team’s first scrimmage at their home stadium in three years. The Dolphins didn’t have a true scrimmage in 2016, and construction sent the 2015 game to FIU.

Enhanced security measures — wanding and clear-bag policy — will be in place for all Dolphins events this summer, fall and winter.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adam Gase talks about Dolphins upcoming training camp practice

Adam Gase talks about Dolphins upcoming training camp practice 1:53

Adam Gase talks about Dolphins upcoming training camp practice
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase speaks to the media 1:53

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase speaks to the media
Adam Gase talks about center Mike Pouncey's recovery 4:02

Adam Gase talks about center Mike Pouncey's recovery

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats