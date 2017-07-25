Dolphins training camp will be harder to get into than in years past.
Attention fans: There are new security rules at Dolphins training camp

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

July 25, 2017 12:57 PM

Leave your book bag at home.

And plan on allowing for more time to enter the front gate.

That was the warning from the Dolphins to fans ahead of the opening day of training camp Thursday.

Here’s why: A new set of security measures have been put in place for 2017, making practice a lot more like game day.

Everyone who attends camp — from fans to media to even staff — will have to be security wanded before entering the gates.

Also, the days of loading up memorabilia for players to sign in a bag may be over. Fans will only be allowed to carry in clear plastic bags, as is the case at Hard Rock Stadium.

The camp’s attendance policy has not changed. Training camp practices are still free to the public, but those who go must request a ticket online.

Training camp begins at 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

