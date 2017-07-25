On eve of training camp, is Bobby McCain about to get some competition?

Bobby McCain, call your office.
Slot cornerback was the one position the Dolphins didn’t address this offseason. That might soon change.
The organization brought in several veteran corners for workouts Tuesday, NFL Network first reported.
#Dolphins are working out veteran CBs today, including ex-#Bucs star Alterraun Verner & Tony Carter, notably from the #Broncos, sources say— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017
Most notably: former Buccaneers starter Alterraun Verner and Tony Carter, a career backup who played most recently for the Saints.
The Miami Herald has since confirmed these players were visiting the team Tuesday.
Verner, still just 28, is a former fourth-round pick who has played for both the Titans and Buccaneers.
He’s been remarkably durable, missing just two games in seven NFL seasons. After beginning his career with the Titans, he signed a four-year, $26.5 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2014.
Verner started 12 games alongside Brent Grimes in Tampa Bay last year, recording 101 tackles and three interceptions.
At 5-foot-10, Verner isn’t really a physical fit as a boundary corner in Miami’s scheme. Instead, he’d project as a nickel, where he would push McCain for playing time.
