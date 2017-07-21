Miami Dolphins place pair of rookies on injured list

At least two rookies will miss the start of training camp when the Miami Dolphins open in Davie next week.
Running back De’Veon Smith and tackle Eric Smith were officially placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the team on Friday with undisclosed injuries.
Both players can join the team when they are healthy.
Armando Salguero reported Thursday that both players were headed to the PUP list after their physicals.
De’Veon Smith signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after four seasons at Michigan. With the Wolverines, Smith ran for 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns and was All-Big Ten honorable mention the past two seasons.
Eric Smith was also an undrafted free agent out after starting for four seasons at Virginia. Eric Smith was the Cavaliers’ starting right tackle in every game from 2014-16.
Miami’s rookies reported to camp on Thursday but will not doing any on-field workouts until the full camp opens next Thursday at 8:20 a.m. at Nova Southeastern University.
