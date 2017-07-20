Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris, 90, works out during a team minicamp on June 15 in Davie.
Miami Dolphins

July 20, 2017 12:05 PM

Ready for some Miami Dolphins football? Rookies report to Davie

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

It may still be July, but football season is almost upon us.

On Thursday morning, the newest and youngest members of the Miami Dolphins officially reported to camp a week ahead of the team’s opening practice for the 2017 season.

Miami’s rookies will not hit the field until next week when the veterans join them for the start of training camp on July 27.

Yet the likes of top draft picks Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan and Cordrea Tankersley all came to Miami’s facility in Davie for early preparation.

Miami’s rookies will spent the next few days watching film, going through meetings, getting themselves used to South Florida and working out before the real action begins next week.

The Dolphins hold their first open practice of training camp at Nova Southeastern University next Thursday at 8:20 a.m.

