Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him

Former NFL standout Chad Johnson's daughter, a star in her own right, talks after she eclipsed her national record for the girls’ 800-meter race (12-year-olds division) with a time of 2:14.80 to win the AAU National Club Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
Courtesy: Chad Johnson
