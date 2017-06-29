Miami Dolphins 2017 training camp schedule released

The countdown is on. Dolphins training camp is now just four weeks away.
Fresh of their first playoff appearance since 2008, the Dolphins are making 13 practices open to the public at the team’s Nova Southeastern training facility, beginning July 27. Camp runs through Aug. 15, and is free to attend. Only 2,000 seats are available per day, however, so those who wish to attend need to sign up on the team’s website.
Along with a shaded view of Dolphins practice, the team allows autographs for kids and provides a fan festival on the weekend, featuring inflatables, interactive games and food trucks.
Here’s the complete schedule (all start times are 8:20 a.m., unless otherwise noted): Thursday, July 27; Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; Sunday, July 30; Monday, July 31; Wednesday, Aug. 2, 8:45 a.m.; Thursday, Aug. 3; Friday, Aug. 4; Monday, Aug. 7, 8:45 a.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 8; Sunday, Aug. 13; Monday, Aug. 14; Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments