Injury update on Mike Pouncey, Laremy Tunsil as Dolphins minicamp wraps up

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, who missed all of spring practice with a major hip injury, is “really improving” and “on a really, really good track right now,” Adam Gase said after the last minicamp practice of 2017 Thursday.
But will he be ready for the start of training camp?
That remains unclear. There’s a chance the Dolphins start him off on the physically unable to perform list and ease him into the summer.
Still, the goal for Pouncey, who underwent stem cell therapy on his troublesome hip a few months back, is to be available “for the duration,” Gase added.
Translation: We care about Pouncey suiting up for the regular season opener, and very little else.
“We'll wait for the next doctor's visit,” Gase said. “We'll get that report back and we'll see what our next step will be. If anything changed, better, worse, and then we'll just really try to focus on the steps that the doctors have us right now. He's done a good job of not trying to push ahead and to say ‘Hey, I'm a fast healer, I'm tough.’ We all know that. The biggest thing for us is we need for him to heal, because that's really what it is.”
Gase added: “It's time. He wants to be out there, but it's not good if we only get him for a couple of games.”
Linebacker Koa Misi, who is coming off a significant neck injury, looks to be in a similar situation. Misi has not practiced since getting hurt early last season, and the Dolphins are cautious about putting him at risk too soon.
Aside from those two, the Dolphins are in relatively good health. They expect left tckle Laremy Tunsil, held out in recent days with a hamstring injury, to be ready for the start of camp. The team is hopeful that receiver Rashawn Scott (foot) will be too.
“I thought guys did a pretty good job of taking care of each other,” Gase added.
