June 12, 2017 2:29 PM

The Dolphins finish selecting their (cheerleading) roster

By David J. Neal

The Miami Dolphins start cutting down their 53-man roster when training camp begins next month. The Dolphins cheerleaders finished their version of roster contouring on Sunday at Hard Rock Live near Hollywood, whittling down to the 38-woman 2017-18 cheerleading squad.

Competing for those spots were 70 women — 48 finalists from the Miami tryouts, 10 finalists from the first-ever Orlando tryouts and 12 returning members from last year’s cheerleading squad.

The pageant-style tryouts included a swimsuit phase, followed by individual dance routines and group dance routines. Of course, the young women, who would have to make around 400 appearances a year as a Dolphins cheerleader, got run through a question-and-answer session to measure poise and personality.

The chosen will soon begin a seven-week training camp soon in preparation for the Dolphins Aug. 10 home preseason opener.

