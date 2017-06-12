The Dolphins finish selecting their (cheerleading) roster

The Miami Dolphins start cutting down their 53-man roster when training camp begins next month. The Dolphins cheerleaders finished their version of roster contouring on Sunday at Hard Rock Live near Hollywood, whittling down to the 38-woman 2017-18 cheerleading squad.
Competing for those spots were 70 women — 48 finalists from the Miami tryouts, 10 finalists from the first-ever Orlando tryouts and 12 returning members from last year’s cheerleading squad.
The pageant-style tryouts included a swimsuit phase, followed by individual dance routines and group dance routines. Of course, the young women, who would have to make around 400 appearances a year as a Dolphins cheerleader, got run through a question-and-answer session to measure poise and personality.
The chosen will soon begin a seven-week training camp soon in preparation for the Dolphins Aug. 10 home preseason opener.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments