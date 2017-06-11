Photo Gallery: Miami Dolphins Cheer Auditions | Sun. June 11, 2017.

Next year's Miami Dolphins cheerleaders were chosen today at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders embrace after finding out that they have made the team at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Alexa, left, is welcomed by Taylor and Whitney after her name is called at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Carina (8) is embraced after it is announced that she made the cheerleading team at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders find out at they have made the final team at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders find out at they have made the final team at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Kayla (58) after it is announced that she made the cheerleading team at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Breann (62) performs during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Chelsea (57) performs during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Vera (42), left, and Taylor (43) perform during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Vera (42), left, and Taylor (43) perform during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Paris (22) performs during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Contestants perform one last time before the results are given at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Agustina (12) performs during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Agustina (12) performs during the final performance at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Contestants perform one last time before the results are given at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Contestants perform one last time before the results are given at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Vera (42) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Jess (31) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Jennifer (29) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Anika (26) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Cassie (11) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Adrianna (8) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Celine (7) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Fabiola (2) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Chelsea (57) models during the swimwear segment of the tryouts during Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Tamara (4) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Kelly (6) performs during the Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Alexa (61) models during the swimwear segment of the tryouts during Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Jamie (56) models during the swimwear segment of the tryouts during Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Megan (18) models during the swimwear segment of the tryouts during Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Alexa (61) models during the swimwear segment of the tryouts during Miami Dolphins Cheerleading tryout finals at Seminole Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
