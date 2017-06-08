Here’s how Chip Kelly, a guest at Dolphins camp, influenced Gase’s approach to coaching

Former Oregon/Eagles/49ers coach Chip Kelly is fascination to many.

Including Adam Gase.

That’s why the Dolphins hosted Kelly, the innovative/polarizing football mind who has challenged conventional wisdom on everything from speed of game to nutrition, to their final OTA practice of the year Thursday.

Kelly, who became an analyst for ESPN after the Niners fired him several months back, patrolled the Dolphins practice field with Dolphins coaching consultant Joe Vitt, the longtime NFL assistant and Gase’s father-in-law.

“When he came in the league [in 2013], there was a lot of things that I was interesting in what they were doing, kind of hearing about,” Gase said. “Things not just football-wise, but sports science stuff that they did at Oregon and brought to Philadelphia. I was really intrigued by it.”

Gase continued: “When I finally met Chip, kind of stayed in touch and kind of bounced things off him. He's been through a lot of experiences. He had a chance to come down here and kind of hang out, talk some ball, just try to learn a little bit of something.”

Kelly’s overriding coaching philosophy is faster is better, at least on offense, and that struck a chord with Gase back when he was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2013. That team, led by Peyton Manning, went on the break more than a dozen NFL records.

Gase said Thursday that Kelly’s approach had an influence on him, and that prolific Broncos offense.

“I know we studied a lot of his stuff,” Gase said. “Figuring out ways to change tempos in the game and certain ways to practice and do things, not only on the field but off the field. Always trying to ask questions to pick a guy's mind who had success on both levels. Any time you can get around coaches that you can learn from, it's a great opportunity.”

The Dolphins tried to run a no-huddle, fast-paced offense in Gase’s first season, but slowed down the tempo when it didn’t work.