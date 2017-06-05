What’s it like for a rookie lineman to go against Suh? Not much fun

Ndamukong Suh vs. Isaac Asiata is not a fair fight.
Suh is a four-time all-pro defensive tackle in the prime of his career.
Asiata is a rookie guard who had never blocked anyone nearly as talented as Suh before the Dolphins took him in the fifth round.
“He's Suh for a reason,” Asiata said Monday. “He has that credential of being one of the best for a reason, and I respect him for that. Every time I go against, I know I'm going against the best and that's only going to make me better.”
When asked how many wins he’s had against Suh three weeks into OTAs, Asiata candidly reponded, “probably none.”
To be frank, that’s how it’s supposed to work. A star is supposed to beat up on a rookie, and Suh hasn’t diasppointed.
But the Dolphins aren’t down on Asiata; when asked if the rookie has held his own so far, Adam Gase said, “I think so,” before pointing out correctly that it’s hard to evaluation offensive line play in shorts.
They’ve even let him get some snaps protecting Ryan Tannehill with the starters.
“It's really, really fast-paced,” Asiata said. “It's kind of like when you go from high school to college, and you've got to get adjusted to college speed. Now, everybody's fast, everybody is aggressive with what they do, so it's tempo. Going out in Week 3, just learning, trying more to dissect the playbook, trying to learn my assignment so that I don't have to think, it becomes second nature and I can just go out there and play football."
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments