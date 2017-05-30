Miami Dolphins cornerback Nolan Carroll gets a laugh as Carolina quarterback Cam Newton lines up as a receiver in the fourth quarter at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on November 24, 2013.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Nolan Carroll gets a laugh as Carolina quarterback Cam Newton lines up as a receiver in the fourth quarter at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on November 24, 2013. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

May 30, 2017 7:49 AM

Former Miami Dolphins player arrested following ‘Welcome to Dallas’ party

By George Richards

Former Miami Dolphins defensive back Nolan Carroll was arrested early Monday in Dallas on suspicion of being intoxicated not long after a local nightclub held a ‘Welcome to Dallas Celebration’ according to the Dallas Morning News.

Carroll, who recently signed with the Cowboys, was pulled over around 2:15 a.m., was booked into the Dallas County Jail around 8 and posted bond at 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to the News, a Dallas Cowboys official said, “We are aware of the situation and are gathering information at this time.”

Carroll, whose mother Jennifer is the former Lieutenant Governor of Florida, signed a three-year deal worth $10 million with the Cowboys in March.

Carroll spent four seasons with the Dolphins from 2010-13 before signing with the Eagles in 2014.

According to the News, the Cowboys offer “free Uber rides to players who think they may not be able to drive safely.”

