Relaxed celebration rules ‘best thing’ to happen in years, Branch says

Fun? Yeah, the Dolphins were fun in 2016.

But they weren’t exactly disciplined. Miami was the league’s fourth-most penalized team in 2016, and far too many of them came after the whistle.

Jarvis Landry can now rest easy. He won’t get flagged for excessive celebration this year, unless he does something egregious like make a violent or sexual gesture.

That’s because the NFL this week relaxed its rules on celebrations — which came as welcome news in the Dolphins locker room.

“Best thing I’ve heard in years,” said defensive end Andre Branch. “And there’s team celebrations, too. We can use props. We just can’t delay the game. So there should be some good ones out there this year. We’ll be competing against everybody.”

Meanwhile, Adam Gase was OK with a rule change that would have wiped away the Dolphins’ most dramatic win in years. The NFL has sliced the regular season overtime period from 15 minutes to 10, which means Andrew Franks never would have been able to kick a game-winner at Buffalo with just seconds left on the clock last December.

That was the result that put the Dolphins in the playoffs for the first time since 2008 (although they ultimately would have gotten in with a tie, too).

“Tell me how many 10-minute drives there are,” Gase said. “I haven't experienced too many.”

(Gase’s point: Both teams will still get the football in the new overtime system, assuming the team that receives the kickoff doesn’t score a touchdown.)

Gase was also supportive of the league doing away with the 75-man cutdown day. Rosters can now have as many as 90 players until the deadline to get to 53 the weekend before the regular season opener.

“It's good for our young guys to be able to have another game of experience or the guys that we're cutting loose to get another game,” Gase said.