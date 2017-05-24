Dolphins sign first-round pick Harris

The Miami Dolphins signed first-round pick Charles Harris on Wednesday, meaning they have signed their entire draft class and won’t face the possibility of any rookie holdouts.
Under the labor agreement, Harris - as the 22nd pick - was slotted to receive a four year contract for $10.9 million, with $6 million guaranteed.
Harris’ contract also has a fifth-year option, which must be exercised by May of 2020.
“He’s explosive,” defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “He’s one of the more twitchy players in the draft… We didn’t think he’d be available there for us.”
Harris had 18 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss in 38 games at Missouri.
The Dolphins expect Harris to receive meaningful playing time as a defensive end behind projected starters Cameron Wake and Andre Branch. William Hayes, acquired in a trade from the Rams, also is expected to play a lot at defensive end.
Comments