Once up for the same job in Miami, Hickey and Gaine now colleagues in Buffalo

When the Dolphins needed a replacement for general manager Jeff Ireland back in 2014, two of their finalists were Brian Gaine and Dennis Hickey.
Hickey ultimately got the job; Gaine consequently left the organization after six years in Miami.
Now, in a strange twist, Gaine and Hickey are linked together again.
The one-time professional rivals will be colleagues.
The Bills on Friday hired Hickey as a senior college scout, which has always been his strength during a long NFL career. The move came just days after Buffalo named Gaine, who was Ireland's top lieutenant during the last two years of Ireland's tenure with the Dolphins, as vice president of player personnel.
After being passed over, Gaine spent the three seasons with the Texans personnel department. Hickey had been out of football since the Dolphins fired him late in the 2015 season.
Now they'll work together under new Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane. Joe Schoen, another longtime Dolphins scout, is also part of the team; he was recently named Beane's assistant general manager.
Hickey had one year with complete control of the Dolphins' personnel department: 2014. His moves that year included signing left tackle Branden Albert, who made the Pro Bowl once during his time with the Dolphins, and drafting star receiver Jarvis Landry.
Yet he was swept up in the organizational shake-up after the disastrous 2015 season, replaced by Chris Grier, who still holds the title of general manager.
