Dolphins' rookies host Special Olympics athletes

Fins first round draft pick Charles Harris, and other Miami Dolphins rookie class host Special Olympics Florida athletes from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to promote physical fitness in the South Florida community. Dolphins rookies will play flag football games and referee games with Special Olympics Florida athletes in grades 6th-12th.
Charles Trainor Jr.Miami Herald
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress after being injured last season during the Miami Dolphins mini-camp at the Dolphins training facility in Davie on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about the upcoming draft and the importance of players being tough, competitive and loving football but character is just as important when they look for potential pick.