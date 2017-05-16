Miami Dolphins first round draft pick Charles Harris, 90, runs with kids during a flag football game at the Dolphins training camp, May 16, 2017. Members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class host Special Olympics Florida athletes from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to promote physical fitness in the South Florida community. Dolphins rookies will play flag football games and referee games with Special Olympics Florida athletes in grades 6th-12th.
Miami Dolphins first round draft pick Charles Harris, 90, runs with kids during a flag football game at the Dolphins training camp, May 16, 2017. Members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class host Special Olympics Florida athletes from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to promote physical fitness in the South Florida community. Dolphins rookies will play flag football games and referee games with Special Olympics Florida athletes in grades 6th-12th. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins first round draft pick Charles Harris, 90, runs with kids during a flag football game at the Dolphins training camp, May 16, 2017. Members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class host Special Olympics Florida athletes from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to promote physical fitness in the South Florida community. Dolphins rookies will play flag football games and referee games with Special Olympics Florida athletes in grades 6th-12th. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

May 16, 2017 6:17 PM

Dolphins rookies already ‘giving back’ as Special Olympians visit team headquarters

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Vincent Taylor needed help, and Shawn Britt was there.

So when Britt needed help with the Special Olympics, he returned the favor.

Britt provided assistance when Taylor as a child relocated to San Antonio after Hurricane Katrina destroyed his family’s home and chased them from New Orleans.

Britt is the program director for Special Olympics Area 20, and Taylor served as coach/referee/equipment manager for the football team.

So no surprise, then, that Taylor had a whistle around his neck as Dolphins rookies welcomed Special Olympics Florida athletes from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to their training facility for some flag football games.

“That's what it's all about, giving back,” Taylor said before the games began. “They're fortunate enough to come out here and compete. I'm looking forward to being a referee. I'm not going to cheat nobody. Call some good calls and may the best team win.”

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has stressed the importance of community involvement to his newest players, and they’ve taken the message to heart.

“It's a great opportunity for everybody in this draft class to get out, to familiarize our face with the community, and be able to impact these kids, giving them the opportunity to be around up and have a great time,” said Raekwon McMillan, a linebacker.

Added defensive end Charles Harris: “Giving back keeps us energized and keeps us moving forward.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from the Miami Herald

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins 1:35

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress 1:18

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers 2:24

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos