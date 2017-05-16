Dolphins rookies already ‘giving back’ as Special Olympians visit team headquarters

Vincent Taylor needed help, and Shawn Britt was there.

So when Britt needed help with the Special Olympics, he returned the favor.

Britt provided assistance when Taylor as a child relocated to San Antonio after Hurricane Katrina destroyed his family’s home and chased them from New Orleans.

Britt is the program director for Special Olympics Area 20, and Taylor served as coach/referee/equipment manager for the football team.

So no surprise, then, that Taylor had a whistle around his neck as Dolphins rookies welcomed Special Olympics Florida athletes from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to their training facility for some flag football games.

“That's what it's all about, giving back,” Taylor said before the games began. “They're fortunate enough to come out here and compete. I'm looking forward to being a referee. I'm not going to cheat nobody. Call some good calls and may the best team win.”

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has stressed the importance of community involvement to his newest players, and they’ve taken the message to heart.

“It's a great opportunity for everybody in this draft class to get out, to familiarize our face with the community, and be able to impact these kids, giving them the opportunity to be around up and have a great time,” said Raekwon McMillan, a linebacker.

Added defensive end Charles Harris: “Giving back keeps us energized and keeps us moving forward.”