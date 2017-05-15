Dolphins have just a 17 percent chance to win their division, oddsmakers say

If Adam Gase needs more fuel for the Dolphins’ fire in 2017, he doesn’t have to look far.
Few in the betting community believe they’re a playoff team this year.
We told you last week how the over/under on wins for the Dolphins at Bovada is 7 1/2.
Well, it’s a new week, and a new set of slights. The online gambling site has put out yet another betting line that Dolphins players will likely find disrespectful.
The Dolphins’ odds to win the AFC East are a meager 5-1.
The Patriots? The inverse at 1-5.
That means a $20 bet on the Dolphins would bring a $100 profit if indeed Miami wins the division for the first time since 2008.
How big a wager would it take to get the same return on the Patriots? Five hundred.
Put another way: Bovada is saying that the Dolphins have just a 17 percent chance of taking the East.
The good news is, the Dolphins don’t need to win the AFC East to reach the Super Bowl.
The bad news is, Bovada doesn’t think that’ll happen, either.
Miami is just 25-1 to win the AFC, ahead of just the Chargers, Bills, Jaguars, Browns and Jets.
Here’s the complete list of odds, as provided by Bovada Monday:
Conference Odds
2017-18 AFC Champion
New England Patriots 2/1
Oakland Raiders 7/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 7/1
Denver Broncos 9/1
Houston Texans 9/1
Kansas City Chiefs 12/1
Indianapolis Colts 14/1
Baltimore Ravens 20/1
Tennessee Titans 20/1
Cincinnati Bengals 25/1
Miami Dolphins 25/1
Los Angeles Chargers 33/1
Buffalo Bills 40/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 40/1
Cleveland Browns 100/1
New York Jets 100/1
2017-18 NFC Champion
Dallas Cowboys 9/2
Green Bay Packers 11/2
Seattle Seahawks 11/2
Atlanta Falcons 6/1
New York Giants 9/1
Arizona Cardinals 14/1
Carolina Panthers 14/1
Minnesota Vikings 14/1
New Orleans Saints 16/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18/1
Washington Redskins 22/1
Philadelphia Eagles 25/1
Detroit Lions 28/1
Chicago Bears 40/1
Los Angeles Rams 66/1
San Francisco 49ers 100/1
Divisional Odds
Odds to Win the 2017-18 AFC East
New England Patriots 1/5
Miami Dolphins 5/1
Buffalo Bills 7/1
New York Jets 33/1
Odds to Win the 2017-18 AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers 11/10
Baltimore Ravens 7/4
Cincinnati Bengals 5/2
Cleveland Browns 33/1
Odds to Win the 2017-18 AFC South
Houston Texans 7/4
Indianapolis Colts 2/1
Tennessee Titans 9/4
Jacksonville Jaguars 11/2
Odds to Win the 2017-18 AFC West
Oakland Raiders 3/2
Denver Broncos 11/5
Kansas City Chiefs 5/2
Los Angeles Chargers 6/1
Odds to Win the 2017-18 NFC East
Dallas Cowboys 6/5
New York Giants 5/2
Philadelphia Eagles 4/1
Washington Redskins 4/1
Odds to Win the 2017-18 NFC North
Green Bay Packers 5/7
Minnesota Vikings 9/4
Detroit Lions 17/4
Chicago Bears 12/1
Odds to Win the 2017-18 NFC South
Atlanta Falcons 7/4
Carolina Panthers 5/2
New Orleans Saints 13/5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7/2
Odds to Win the 2017-18 NFC West
Seattle Seahawks 2/7
Arizona Cardinals 3/1
Los Angeles Rams 12/1
San Francisco 49ers 18/1
