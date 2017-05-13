Football’s toll: At least seven members of 1972 Dolphins affected by cognitive impairment

1:35 Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins Pause

0:51 Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:58 Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat

1:05 Teens from Baptist Children's Hospital get ready for A Prom To Remember

3:30 Don Mattingly talks about latest loss, an 8-4 setback to Atlanta

0:28 Venetian Bridge Ribbon Cutting

2:03 Facts Matter

0:49 Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami