Miami Dolphins

May 11, 2017 4:06 PM

Dolphins’ Williams signs RFA tender after short holdout

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Damien Williams has made his point.

And now he’s ready to play football.

Williams on Thursday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, ending his three-week protest that he hoped would result in a multi-year contract.

It did not — at least of now.

As an RFA, Williams was allowed to negotiate with other teams until April 21. He ultimately did not sign an offer sheet with another team, meaning the Dolphins would have his rights this year, unless they rescinded his tag or traded him.

They didn’t do either.

So as of now, he’s set to play the 2017 season under the one-year, $1.8 million tender the Dolphins placed on him some two months ago.

Williams can now participate in the Dolphins’ offseason conditioning program. He had the best season of his three-year career in 2016, tallying 364 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins 1:35

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress 1:18

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers 2:24

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers

View More Video

2017 NFL Draft

More from the 2017 NFL Draft

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos