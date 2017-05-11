Dolphins’ Williams signs RFA tender after short holdout

Damien Williams has made his point.
And now he’s ready to play football.
Williams on Thursday signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, ending his three-week protest that he hoped would result in a multi-year contract.
It did not — at least of now.
As an RFA, Williams was allowed to negotiate with other teams until April 21. He ultimately did not sign an offer sheet with another team, meaning the Dolphins would have his rights this year, unless they rescinded his tag or traded him.
They didn’t do either.
So as of now, he’s set to play the 2017 season under the one-year, $1.8 million tender the Dolphins placed on him some two months ago.
Williams can now participate in the Dolphins’ offseason conditioning program. He had the best season of his three-year career in 2016, tallying 364 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments