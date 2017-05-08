Dolphins rookie Ford, who fell to Round 7 because of 40 time: ‘You can’t judge heart’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins Pause 2:24 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers 0:58 Young entrepreneurs explain the idea behind "Smart Straws" 1:23 Ileana Ros-Lehtinen announces retirement 3:40 Miami Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris talks to the media 1:18 Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress 1:04 Miami Dolphins third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley talks to reporters 1:23 Dolphins head coach Adam Gase reflects on voluntary vet mini-camp 0:41 Two shot outside Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach 0:39 Moped gang breaks tourist's leg as they try to steal his watch Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford reflects on the draft while speaking to the media during Miami Dolphins mini-camp at the Dolphins training facility in Davie on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald