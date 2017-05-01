Among Dolphins’ undrafted rookies: The guy who had ‘the catch of the year’ in 2015

You probably don’t know the name Francis Owusu.

But if you watched college football in 2015, you know his work.

Owusu is a Stanford receiver who signed with the Dolphins this weekend after going undrafted.

And while he caught a mere 34 passes in his four years on campus, he might have gotten an NFL job because of one jaw-dropping reception.

Back in 2015, Owusu set the Internet on fire with his absurd touchdown catch against UCLA. Owusu, who was covered like a book, pinned the ball to the back of Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood, who earned a defensive pass interference flag in the process. It was instantly dubbed the “catch of the year,” and the hype was real.

The play was absurd the whole way around; it started with a flea flicker and the football touched the hands of three Cardinal before making its way to Owusu.

Don’t take our word for it. See for yourself. (Hat tip to Herald wordsmith — and maniacal Stanford fan — Glenn Garvin for the heads up.)

“I still can't describe the catch,” Stanford coach David Shaw said at the time. “I don't understand what happened, to be honest. I was looking at my call sheet for the next call because I thought it was incomplete. And then it showed up on the board.”

In the end, this wasn’t just Owusu’s biggest highlight in college; it was basically his only highlight. He never realized his potential.

But he has desirable measurables — he ran a 4.37 40 at his pro day at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds — and the Dolphins are looking for competition for Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant this summer.