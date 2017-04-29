Dolphins add Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Ford in draft’s final round

The Dolphins’ final pick of 2017 draft might not be a slam dunk, but he sure can score.
Isaiah Ford, a wide receiver from Virginia Tech, averaged an absurd 37 points per game as a high school basketball star.
He planned on playing both in college.
“Once I got there, football took over,” Ford said. “When basketball season came up, it decided to give it up.”
Smart move. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Hokies, and that was enough for him to jump to the NFL. A mediocre Combine likely hurt his stock, but he probably didn’t expect to last until the draft’s last round, however.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Ford said. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been dreaming about this opportunity since I was five years old.”
When asked to describe his game, Ford said: “I think I’m a play-maker. I’m someone who can be trusted when a play needs to be made. I’m a great route runner.
The Dolphins took Ford with the 237th overall pick, which they owned after trading back 14 spots. In return, they picking up the Buccaneers’ 2018 seventh-rounder.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments