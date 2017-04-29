Vincent Taylor, whose house was destroyed in Katrina, has a new home in Miami

Vincent Taylor’s life caved in with his roof during Hurricane Katrina.
His family fled New Orleans when the superstorm destroyed his home.
So yes, the Dolphins rookie defensive tackle, selected Saturday in the sixth round, knows about struggle.
It explains why the tears poured from his eyes shortly after he got the call from Miami, informing him of his draft fate.
“We lost everything we had,” he said. “My house and my roof caved in. Losing everything and now hearing my name called is a blessing.”
His family relocated to San Antonio. It was a rough adjustment. Football ultimately was his salvation.
Taylor earned a scholarship to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys got the better end of the deal. He was first-team all conference his last year on campus. He led his team with 13 tackles for loss. He led the nation with four blocked kicks.
Taylor modeled his game after Ndamukong Suh. They’re now teammates.
“I'm very emotional,” he said. “My coaches told me it doesn't matter where you get drafted. It matters what happens when you walk in the door.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
