Dolphins take LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux with second fifth-round pick

The Dolphins raised eyebrows when they didn’t sign a third defensive tackle in free agency.
Turns out, they were simply waiting for the draft.
Miami took interior lineman Davon Godchaux with their second fifth-round pick,
Godchaux, who recorded 6.5 sacks his junior year, declared early with the expectation he’d be a third-round pick. Instead, he slipped to the fifth.
He’ll have a chance to compete for playing time behind Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips.
“The Dolphins got them a steal,” he said.
Here’s a possible reason for Godchaux’s slide: He was arrested on domestic violence charges last season. Those charges were dropped shortly thereafter.
Godchaux survived a rough childhood in Louisiana. His brother was the target of drive-by shooting gone awry, and the family’s home was pockmocked by bullets.
