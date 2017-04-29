Miami Dolphins

April 29, 2017 3:52 PM

Dolphins take LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux with second fifth-round pick

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins raised eyebrows when they didn’t sign a third defensive tackle in free agency.

Turns out, they were simply waiting for the draft.

Miami took interior lineman Davon Godchaux with their second fifth-round pick,

Godchaux, who recorded 6.5 sacks his junior year, declared early with the expectation he’d be a third-round pick. Instead, he slipped to the fifth.

He’ll have a chance to compete for playing time behind Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips.

“The Dolphins got them a steal,” he said.

Here’s a possible reason for Godchaux’s slide: He was arrested on domestic violence charges last season. Those charges were dropped shortly thereafter.

Godchaux survived a rough childhood in Louisiana. His brother was the target of drive-by shooting gone awry, and the family’s home was pockmocked by bullets.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

