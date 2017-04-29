Miami Dolphins

April 29, 2017 3:08 PM

Dolphins go guard, trade up for Utah lineman Isaac Asiata in fifth round

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins liked Isaac Asiata so much, they couldn’t wait another 10 minutes to take him.

Miami traded up two spots in the fifth round to take Utah guard Asiata, swapping picks with Philadelphia later in the draft to get him.

Here are the complete trade details: The Dolphins got the 164th and 194th overall picks from the Eagles, sending the 166th and 184th picks in return.

There’s no mystery as to why the Dolphins made the trade: They addressed a position of need in Day 3 with a player who some thought would go in Day 2.

Asiata was one of the Dolphins’ 30 on-campus visits, and liked his meeting so much, he told Adam Gase he wanted the Dolphisn to draft him.

“I believe an offensive lineman needs to play with intellectuality and brutality,” Asiata said.

“I'm a guard/center,” he added. “Really, wherever they want me to play, I'll learn the position. I'm ready to come in and contribute to this offensive line.”

Asiata was a two-time all-conference player at Utah, starting all four years on campus. While he started all 13 games at left guard, Asiata insists he can play both sides. He let the Utes with 13 cuts in 2016

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about drafting Cordrea Tankersley

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about drafting Cordrea Tankersley 2:25

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about drafting Cordrea Tankersley
​Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about the second day of the NFL draft 2:25

​Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about the second day of the NFL draft

Miami Dolphins GM on Raekwon McMillan: He's a tackling machine 0:55

Miami Dolphins GM on Raekwon McMillan: He's a tackling machine

View More Video

2017 NFL Draft

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos