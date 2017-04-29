Dolphins go guard, trade up for Utah lineman Isaac Asiata in fifth round

The Dolphins liked Isaac Asiata so much, they couldn’t wait another 10 minutes to take him.
Miami traded up two spots in the fifth round to take Utah guard Asiata, swapping picks with Philadelphia later in the draft to get him.
Here are the complete trade details: The Dolphins got the 164th and 194th overall picks from the Eagles, sending the 166th and 184th picks in return.
There’s no mystery as to why the Dolphins made the trade: They addressed a position of need in Day 3 with a player who some thought would go in Day 2.
Asiata was one of the Dolphins’ 30 on-campus visits, and liked his meeting so much, he told Adam Gase he wanted the Dolphisn to draft him.
“I believe an offensive lineman needs to play with intellectuality and brutality,” Asiata said.
“I'm a guard/center,” he added. “Really, wherever they want me to play, I'll learn the position. I'm ready to come in and contribute to this offensive line.”
Asiata was a two-time all-conference player at Utah, starting all four years on campus. While he started all 13 games at left guard, Asiata insists he can play both sides. He let the Utes with 13 cuts in 2016
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments