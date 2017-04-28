Pretty in pink: Best suits (and spikey shoes) from NFL Draft red carpet

Miami Dolphins

The NFL Draft has become as much of a fashion show as the Academy Awards in recent years, with football players strutting down the red carpet with colorful suits, spiky shoes and bedazzled family members.

Here are some memorable fashion statements from the first night of the 2017 Draft....

Best Shoes definitely goes to Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was picked No. 12 by the Houston Texans.

Understated elegance from Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie...

Not everyone can pull off this fancy silver jacket, but Michigan State’s Malik McDowell does a good job of it...

No doubt, the cutest suit of the night was the tiny one worn by Kingston Bolles, infant son of Utah’s Garett Bolles, who was selected No. 20 by the Denver Broncos.

Boldest jacket of the night has to go to Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis. The Tennessee Titans also made a bold move, taking Davis at No. 5.

Tennessee’s Derek Barnett went all red, and got a huge ovation from the Philadelphia fans when he was selected No. 14 by the Eagles.

Notre Dame’s De Shone Kizer (and his sister) look like Hollywood stars.

...and check out the inside of Kizer’s jacket! (a tribute to a children’s cancer charity)...

Another wide receiver who went pink was Washington’s Jon Ross, who was picked No. 9 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dapper down to the folded hankie, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick got a HUGE cheer from the fans in Philly when the Arizona Cardinals chose him with the 13th pick.

