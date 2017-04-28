Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about the upcoming draft and the importance of players being tough, competitive and loving football but character is just as important when they look for potential pick.
Fred Shapiro, a lung cancer survivor, talks about his experience overcoming the disease. University of Miami's head coach Mark Richt talks about the special relationship between the University of Miami and the Miami Dolphins through their Cancer Challenge.
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks about his post-game speech after their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He told the players to enjoy this moment, some of the players would not be on the team next year, "that's the fact of the NFL".