Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami

Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft pick DE Charles Harris talks with the media on the phone moments after the selection was announced
Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

Fred Shapiro, a lung cancer survivor, talks about his experience overcoming the disease. University of Miami's head coach Mark Richt talks about the special relationship between the University of Miami and the Miami Dolphins through their Cancer Challenge.

Sports Videos