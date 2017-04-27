Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins NFL Draft Day 1

Dolphin fan James Roshe arrives for the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
NFL fans arrive for the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphin fan Lamonte Collier on the field during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, left, and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum inside the team’s war room on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins
NFL fans show their support during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins corner back Tony Lippett meets with fans during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso signs autographs during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Former Dolphin player Oronde Gadsden with fans during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Former Dolphin player Patrick Surtain with fans during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Dolphin fans react after the team selects Charles Harris of Missouri during the Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft Party at Hard Rock Stadium on Thurs., April 27, 2017.
Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks to the media after they chose Missouri's DE Charles Harris in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida, April 27, 2017.
