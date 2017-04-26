Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick

Miami Herald columnist Greg Cote breaks down the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick in the NFL draft.
Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald
Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

Fred Shapiro, a lung cancer survivor, talks about his experience overcoming the disease. University of Miami's head coach Mark Richt talks about the special relationship between the University of Miami and the Miami Dolphins through their Cancer Challenge.

Sports Videos