No contract, no problem for Landry. Dolphins star reports for Day 1 of voluntary workouts

Jarvis Landry wants a new contract.
But the star wide receiver is apparently going to use the carrot, and not the stick, to get it.
Landry, as expected, reported for the first day of the Dolphins’ voluntary offseason conditioning program Monday.
The message he’s sending: I’m not going to make public waves to force the Dolphins to the negotiating table. Instead, I’ll remind the team why I deserve a raise in the first place.
Landry’s approach differs from that of Reshad Jones, who missed all but a few days of the Dolphins’ spring schedule in 2016 in protest of his contract. Jones finally got the extension he wanted, but not until recently.
But Landry, who is in the final year of his rookie deal expected to fetch an extension that will pay him in excess of $12 million annually, made clear to his coaching staff that he would be present for everything.
“He’s a football player that loves being part of our program. He’ll be there, trust me,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last month.
Gase added: “I think we’re always going to do the right thing and work to keep our guys within our organization. There is a big picture that not everybody really looks at sometimes, and we have to do a good job of making sure that we do what we need to do in the right order, the right way. We have a good plan moving forward. We know what we need to do and how we need to structure everything to make sure that we can work all this out. I said earlier, our goal is to make sure that these three guys (Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker) stay together for a long period of time and to make sure they stay with the quarterback to develop a great continuity between those guys. We’ll get to things like that when we know it’s the right time for us. It’s just right now, we are what we are. We’ll see how everything plays out when some of these situations come up.”
