Despite other interest, Dolphins’ Thomas signs one-year RFA tender

The Dolphins’ special teams will have their captain will be back in 2017.
Safety Michael Thomas will sign his one-year restricted free agent tender Monday — four days ahead of the NFL deadline, a source tells the Miami Herald.
Thomas drew interest from two other teams and had a three-year offer on the table from one of them. But he ultimately knew he’d be back in Miami and decided not to drag out the process. Thomas, who has been with the organization since 2013, wanted to participate in all of the team’s offseason program, which begins Monday, and signing the tender ensures he can.
All smiles for offseason program kicking off! pic.twitter.com/iaLH1DJDqP— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2017
Thomas will earn $1.8 million this year.
Thomas is both an emotional leader of the team and one of its most versatile players. His 19 special teams tackles last year were tied with teammate Mike Hull for second in all of the NFL.
But he also became a full-time safety late in the year because Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus suffered season-ending injuries. Thomas recorded 58 tackles and a sack in 2016.
While they have definition on Thomas, the Dolphins still await a firm commitment from running back Damien Williams, their other RFA. Williams met with the Patriots last week, and the Dolphins would receive no compensation if he signs with another team.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments