Despite other interest, Dolphins’ Thomas signs one-year RFA tender

The Dolphins’ special teams will have their captain will be back in 2017.

Safety Michael Thomas will sign his one-year restricted free agent tender Monday — four days ahead of the NFL deadline, a source tells the Miami Herald.

Thomas drew interest from two other teams and had a three-year offer on the table from one of them. But he ultimately knew he’d be back in Miami and decided not to drag out the process. Thomas, who has been with the organization since 2013, wanted to participate in all of the team’s offseason program, which begins Monday, and signing the tender ensures he can.

All smiles for offseason program kicking off! pic.twitter.com/iaLH1DJDqP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2017

Thomas will earn $1.8 million this year.

Thomas is both an emotional leader of the team and one of its most versatile players. His 19 special teams tackles last year were tied with teammate Mike Hull for second in all of the NFL.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro Pause 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:20 Nine Hurricanes inducted into UM Sports Hall of Fame 0:49 Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:38 Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 1:39 Lincoln Road landmarks lit up for Pride 1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 0:40 Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Michael Thomas discusses his fumble recovery in Dolphins' win against Falcons Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas talks about his forced fumble and recovery in the Dolphins' 17-6 preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on August 25, 2016. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

But he also became a full-time safety late in the year because Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus suffered season-ending injuries. Thomas recorded 58 tackles and a sack in 2016.

While they have definition on Thomas, the Dolphins still await a firm commitment from running back Damien Williams, their other RFA. Williams met with the Patriots last week, and the Dolphins would receive no compensation if he signs with another team.