Jarvis Landry is coming for the New England Patriots

The Patriots have won 14 of the last 16 AFC East titles.
The Patriots are 11-3 against the Dolphins since 2010.
The Patriots outscored the Dolphins by a combined 28 points in two meetings last year.
Jarvis Landry knows all this. And couldn’t care less.
In fact, he thinks the script will flip this year. Appearing before an audience as part of an NFL UK tour Monday night, Landry boldly predicted the Dolphins will sweep New England this year, and doing so with Tom Brady still in his prime will only make it sweeter.
That’s according to MMQB’s Peter King, who traveled with Landry and discussed this bold prediction in more detail.
“If you’re a competitor, that’s the way you should feel, and I don’t mind saying it,” Landry told King. “It’s time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they’re not our big brother anymore.”
When asked why Landry has such confidence, he told King:
“Coach [Adam] Gase. He’s flipped the switch with us. New England’s won the division 14 of the last 16 years, something like that? It’s ridiculous. It’s a problem. We cannot let that happen anymore. What I’ve seen is, when we play that game, sometimes we focus on the guys on the other side of the line instead of just focusing on us. And I want to be part of that change. I want to go into the games against New England expecting to win—that’s something we need to do.”
Read the whole story here.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments