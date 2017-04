1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason Pause

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:35 Thieves use stolen truck to smash into gun store

0:42 National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a ride

1:13 Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle

0:56 Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami

4:07 Will Jaromir Jagr return to the Florida Panthers?

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami