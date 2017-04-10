Dolphins preseason schedule is out, and two teams will get a repeat engagement

The Dolphins will see a lot of the Ravens and Falcons this fall.
At least twice each, to be exact.
Miami will host Atlanta and Baltimore in the first two weeks of the preseason, the NFL announced Monday. The Dolphins will then see the Falcons and Ravens again in the regular season.
The Dolphins’ road preseason foes? The Eagles, in the all-important third regular season game, and the Vikings in their brand new stadium. This will be the first time the Dolphins face Philadelphia in the preseason since 1990.
Here’s who we will be facing during the 2017 preseason. pic.twitter.com/FMIKGTYUxu— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 10, 2017
Exact times and dates for these games will be announced in the coming months, but the NFL announced a general time period for each game.
The Falcons will visit Hard Rock Stadium some time between Aug. 10-14. The Ravens come to town in Week 2 (Aug. 17-21). The Eagles game will be between Aug. 24-27. And Miami will visit Minnesota on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.
