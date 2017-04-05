‘Extraordinary’ draft depth at a position of Dolphins need, Kiper says

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team Pause

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after

1:03 A pair of brazen crooks use power tools to break into Miami apartment

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:10 Meet Miami's bilingual pot bellied pig and Cuban rafter iguana

2:21 Tom Rowe on coaching Florida Panthers next year: Draw your own conclusions

0:39 Suspected burglars flee before breaking into home