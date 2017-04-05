Miami Dolphins

April 5, 2017

Dolphins add David Fales, a camp arm and competition for Doughty

By Adam H. Beasley

The Dolphins want competition for Brandon Doughty.

And they didn’t wait until the draft to bring some in.

David Fales, who spent 2015 with Adam Gase and the Bears, will push Doughty for the No. 3 quarterback spot (if the Dolphins even carry three) during training camp. He agreed to terms with the Dolphins Wednesday.

Fales is a former sixth-round pick by Chicago and has already had two stints with the Bears. The San Jose State product was the most accurate passer in FBS in 2012.

His lone NFL action came on New Years Day 2017, completing 2 of 5 passes for 22 yards.

