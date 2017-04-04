Dolphins host all-conference defensive back with touching back story

0:42 Fans react to remodeled stadium Pause

2:09 Adam Beasley's Miami Dolphins report

1:08 Fins fans experience their first game at Hard Rock Stadium

0:54 Surveillance video shows the moment a motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talk about being stopped at FLL

0:49 Former President Clinton remembers Janet Reno

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip."