Linebacker Zach Brown lands with Redskins after long free agency

Zach Brown’s free agent odyssey is over.
And Miami was not at the end of his road.
Brown, the Pro Bowl linebacker, agreed to terms on a contract with the Redskins Monday, according to his South Florida-based agent Michael Katz.
Happy to announce that @CSETalent client @ZachBrown_55 has agreed to terms with the @Redskins pic.twitter.com/rvUcqARIeP— Michael J. Katz (@NFLAGENTKATZ) April 3, 2017
The Dolphins were one of several teams interested in Brown, and brought the ex-Bills defender into town for a visit late last month.
But the team and player had different contract figures in mind, and Brown left without a deal. Finally Monday, nearly four weeks after the start of free agency, arguably the best player at any position remaining on the market has a home.
The Dolphins likely could have had Brown on a one-year contract if they had offered enough — and after cutting Dion Jordan last week, they had ample salary cap space — but the team stuck to its valuation of him.
Plus, they’ve already spent a fair amount of money on the linebacker position this offseason.
They signed Lawrence Timmons to a two-year, $12 million contract early in free agency, and locked down Kiko Alonso through 2020 with a new $28.8 million deal.
Furthermore, they retained oft-injured Koa Misi on a restructured deal, meaning they theoretically have their starting three linebacker in place already. The Dolphins are also expected to address the position in the draft, and it could come in the first two days. The Dolphins haven’t used a first-round draft pick on a linebacker since 1984, when they selected Jackie Shipp 14th overall.
