Dolphins’ Thomas visits Haiti, determined to raise $100k for Caribbean nation

Michael Thomas is determined to feed the hungry.
And the Dolphins safety is not satisfied with simply cutting a check.
That’s why he traveled to Haiti this week with Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, free-agent safety Jonathan Meeks and their families. The trip is part of part of Thomas’ push to raise $100,000 for food and fresh water for the poorest nation in the Americas.
Safety @Michael31Thomas, CB @CotySense, Safety @lucky_lefty5 & Wives partner with @food4thehungry in Haiti #FHSports #proplayerpartner pic.twitter.com/GnLgBCYu9t— Precision Sports (@PrecisionSport_) March 30, 2017
Haiti’s GDP per capita in 2014 was just $846, according to the World Bank, “with significant needs in basic services.”
So Thomas and his wife Gloria partnered with Food for the Hungry, helping raise funds to reduce — and ultimately “end” — poverty. Their trip to Haiti was part of the new program.
“I promised myself as a child if I achieved my dream of making it in the NFL, I would use my resources to give back to the community,” Thomas wrote. “It’s not okay that there are still children in the world who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. It’s not okay that there are still communities without clean water. We have been so blessed, and we want to use what we have been given to help others. Food for the Hungry invests in communities and helps them become self-sufficient, and that’s something Gloria and I believe in wholeheartedly and want to help make happen.”
Thomas added that the couple’s “first order of business is working in Haiti this week to see how [Food for the Hungry] is already impacting communities here and how we can help make a difference moving forward.”
Thomas’ Haiti initiative comes less than six months after he joined Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel on a trip to Bahamas, where the Dolphins donated $40,000 worth of building materials to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.
Food for the Hungry has been in Haiti since 2008 and responding to water, sanitation and hygiene needs since 2010. The organization’s mission is to establish sustainable change so that those in need can “eventually lift themselves out of poverty.”
Donations can be made here.
On the ground in #Haiti this week w/ @foodforthehungry and my fellow #ProPlayerPartners! Learn more: https://t.co/dDBsPR7kpf#Humbled pic.twitter.com/zKhUEBrrIs— Jonathan Meeks (@lucky_lefty5) March 31, 2017
