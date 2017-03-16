Jermon Bushrod picks Dolphins over retirement, re-signs with Miami

The Dolphins brought back Jermon Bushrod for at least one more year, convincing the veteran offensive lineman to again put off retirement.
Bushrod, who will be 33 in August, will likely again be the Dolphins’ starting right guard, the position he learned in 2016 after a career spent at tackle.
Bushrod signed on Thursday; the terms of the contract were not immediately known.
Haha. Let's get it https://t.co/tWHwvLpOWP— Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) March 16, 2017
He said last month that he would “absolutely” return for an 11th NFL season if he gets the right offer.
“I feel good,” Bushrod said then. “I'm 32 years old. I just finished my 10th year. I feel good. Hopefully we can work things out. Like I told you after the last game, I'm not in a rush. We'll see how it works out.”
It worked out well. Bushrod was just one of two Dolphins offensive linemen to start every game in 2016; right tackle Ja’Wuan James was the other.
Bushrod’s relationship with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who was his offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015, surely played a role in his decision. Gase helped convince Bushrod to switch positions and cities before the 2016 season.
With Bushrod signed, the Dolphins could have their starting offensive line in place. If the season started today, James and Laremy Tunsil would start at tackle, Bushrod and Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Pouncey at center. The Dolphins could still augment their line in the draft.
