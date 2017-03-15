Todd McShay reveals Dolphins’ pick in mock draft, talks pass rushers, Kaaya

Kiko Alonso. Lawrence Timmons. Koa Misi (if he takes a pay cut).
Throw in Temple’s Haason Reddick?
Suddenly, a position of weakness for the Dolphins in 2016 won’t look so bad in 2017.
Granted, we’re a long way from here to there, but if Misi does indeed returned healthy and at a reduced rate, and the Dolphins take Reddick with the No. 22 pick, as Todd McShay predicted Wednesday, then linebacker shouldn’t be a cause for a concern.
Who is Haason Reddick?
He’s a 6-1, 237 outside linebacker who has the athleticism to cover in space. Draft guru Lance Zierlein likened him to Pittsburgh’s dynamic Ryan Shazier.
McShay unveiled his choice for Miami before participating in a conference call Wednesday. The call ended before he was asked to explain the pick, but based on need and where the Dolphins are picking, it makes sense.
Meanwhile, McShay did rave about Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, who has also been linked to Miami.
“He's not as twitchy, not as sudden an athlete as [Missouri’s] Charles Harris, but I wouldn't say as quite as straight-line explosive [UCLA’s Takkarist] McKinley, but he's really smooth and ahtletic,” McShay said. “Just from watching him, I think he's as capacle playing 3-4 outside linebacker as defensive end [in a 4-3].”
McShay added: “Really good with his hands .... Great closing burst. When he gets to the point where it's a straight line ... to the quarterback, he closes as well as anyone in the draft but Myles Garrett.”
Garrett is expected to go first overall to the Browns.
And it wouldn’t ba a draft conference call without Brad Kaaya coming up. Kaaya could go anywhere from the third to the sixth rounds, but McShay has consistently been bullish on the Miami Hurricanes’ quarterback.
“Lacks arm strength and has some mechanical issues behind an offensive line that was terrible protecting him,” McShay said. “But Kaaya has fast eyes, great football intelligence, and can be really accurate when he's in a rhythm. Those are the guys that I'd legitimately say.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
