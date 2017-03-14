Dontari Poe set to visit Dolphins after leaving Atlanta without deal

Dontari Poe, arguably the best veteran defensive tackle still available, is set to visit the Dolphins, the latest stop on his free agency tour.
Poe, who spent the first five years of his career with the Chiefs, was in Atlanta Tuesday meeting with the Falcons.
He left without a deal, according to CBSSports.com, and flew to South Florida later that night.
The Dolphins do not confirm free agent meetings until they are completed.
If Poe, 26, signs with Miami, he’d immediately improve a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing and yards per carry allowed last year. The Dolphins are in need of a quality No. 3 defensive tackle to back up Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips, if not start outright over Phillips.
Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler, has also visited the Colts. He’s expected to sign a one-year deal, in the hopes of earning a big pay day in 2018.
The 11th pick of the 2012 draft, Poe has 200 tackles and 13 sacks in his career.
But he might be best known for being the largest man to ever throw a touchdown. The 346-pounder accomplished the feat late in Kansas City’s blowout win over Denver on Christmas night.
