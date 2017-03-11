Miami Dolphins

March 11, 2017 11:06 AM

How much does Timmons have left? Let’s ask him — and check the tape

By Adam H. Beasley

Lawrence Timmons isn’t the same player he was when he signed a five-year, $47.8 million contract extension with the Steelers in 2011.

The market made that abundantly clear when the soon-to-be 31-year-old agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Miami Friday. He’s a step slow in coverage. He’s no longer as stout against the run.

The Dolphins know that — and are obviously OK with it.

So how much does he have left?

Predictably, Timmons got that exact question from a reporter on his first day with his new franchise.

His response:

“I’m the type of guy, I’m all or nothing. I’m going to try to give you my all no matter what. Nobody is going to change that.”

Sort of a non-answer, right? So let’s check the tape from his 2016 season, during which Timmons recorded 114 tackles, but seemed a step slow at times, particularly in coverage.

(Thanks, as always, to Dolphins blogger Max Himmelrich for his gif-making magic.)

Adam H. Beasley: @AdamHBeasley

