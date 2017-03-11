How much does Timmons have left? Let’s ask him — and check the tape

Lawrence Timmons isn’t the same player he was when he signed a five-year, $47.8 million contract extension with the Steelers in 2011.
The market made that abundantly clear when the soon-to-be 31-year-old agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Miami Friday. He’s a step slow in coverage. He’s no longer as stout against the run.
The Dolphins know that — and are obviously OK with it.
So how much does he have left?
Predictably, Timmons got that exact question from a reporter on his first day with his new franchise.
His response:
“I’m the type of guy, I’m all or nothing. I’m going to try to give you my all no matter what. Nobody is going to change that.”
Sort of a non-answer, right? So let’s check the tape from his 2016 season, during which Timmons recorded 114 tackles, but seemed a step slow at times, particularly in coverage.
(Thanks, as always, to Dolphins blogger Max Himmelrich for his gif-making magic.)
Lawrence Timmons' best role is as an old school, run-stopping LB. Plays much heavier (& larger) than his listed size of 6'1", 234. pic.twitter.com/sHT9pPwpgW— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 10, 2017
Timmons' ability to get to the edge isn't what it used to be. Jay Ajayi beats him there for an extra 15-20 yards here. pic.twitter.com/joh8psCqnF— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 10, 2017
Timmons does make a ton of plays that you love from a guy with 10 years of experience. Reads the play early, tackles Edelman for a loss. pic.twitter.com/xlVWCNOOgN— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 10, 2017
If you're going to block Timmons, you can't do it low. He's a stout player and has a tendency of bouncing off of these blocks to make plays. pic.twitter.com/xovxt9DB5Y— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 10, 2017
Here's the nightmare snap: Poor play on the RB, then lacks the recovery speed to make up ground. Some of it clearly wasn't on coaching. pic.twitter.com/DnkUba83p6— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 10, 2017
